Driver runs red light, collides with city bus, Madison police say

A driver was given several traffic citations after running a red light and crashing into a city bus Thursday night, Madison police said.
A Metro Transit bus driver was traveling south on Whitney Way through a green light near the Beltline when the bus was hit by another vehicle shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department. No injuries were reported.
The driver of the car had run a red light while traveling north on Whitney Way, then trying to turn onto the Beltline, police said. The car also knocked down a street light.
Officers directed traffic for roughly two hours because of the downed street light.
Emily Hamer is a county government and criminal justice reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She also covers some general assignment and crime stories. She joined the paper in April 2019. Send tips to ehamer@madison.com