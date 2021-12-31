 Skip to main content
Driver runs red light, collides with city bus, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A driver was given several traffic citations after running a red light and crashing into a city bus Thursday night, Madison police said. 

A Metro Transit bus driver was traveling south on Whitney Way through a green light near the Beltline when the bus was hit by another vehicle shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department. No injuries were reported. 

The driver of the car had run a red light while traveling north on Whitney Way, then trying to turn onto the Beltline, police said. The car also knocked down a street light. 

Officers directed traffic for roughly two hours because of the downed street light. 

