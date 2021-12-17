Driver police say caused triple fatal crash had 4 OWIs, was out on bond in fleeing officer case

Authorities have identified the three people killed as a result of a crash Tuesday morning on the East Side.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday morning identified the three as Mark A. Brylski, 68, and Kathy A. Brylski, 66, both of Madison, and David A. Hanaway, 38, of Monona.
Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer confirmed Friday that Hanaway was the driver of a silver sedan that was speeding west on Cottage Grove Road about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Cottage Court, near the eastern on-off ramps with South Stoughton Road.
Fryer said the Brylskis were in the SUV.
Investigators spent the days after the crash conducting interviews and multiple witnesses said the sedan was going 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash, Fryer said, adding that Hanaway was not fleeing from police at the time of the crash.
The speed limit on that section of Cottage Grove Road recently was cut to 25 mph from 30 mph.
The passenger in the sedan, who was the only survivor of the crash and is recovering from the injuries he suffered, told police Hanaway appeared emotionally distraught before the crash, Fryer said.
The passenger also admitted that he was drinking alcohol in the vehicle while Hanaway drove them around, Fryer said.
Hanaway has a lengthy criminal record that includes four OWI convictions, and was out on bond in two pending cases involving charges of fleeing an officer, battery, and bail jumping, according to Wisconsin court records.
Mark Brylski and Hanaway were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while Kathy Brylski was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.
The preliminary results of forensic examinations done on Tuesday and Wednesday confirmed that Hanaway and the Brylskis died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The crash remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.