Driver of SUV connected to fatal shooting charged with being a party to homicide, attempted homicide

A woman who told police she was driving a vehicle involved in a fatal shooting in July on Madison's North Side was charged Wednesday with being a party to homicide and attempted homicide, despite telling police she did not know that any gunshots were going to be fired.

Jakyra Y. Peeples, 22, of Madison, told police that before Aquille T. Lowe and another man fired at a car on July 22 that contained Laron D. Bynum, 18, of Milwaukee, she thought they were looking for a stolen car and that Lowe did not say anything about shooting anyone, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court.

The complaint charged Peeples with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and being a party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide. For the most part, the complaint mirrors a complaint filed against Lowe, 27, on July 29, adding several paragraphs reflecting a police interview with Peeples that took place on Monday.

According to the complaint, Peeples had initially told police she loaned her Nissan Rogue to a man for $100 late on the morning of July 22, and that after giving it to the man and Lowe, they dropped her off in Sun Prairie.

But on Monday, Peeples told police she was driving with a friend when the friend received a call from Lowe telling her to go to an apartment complex, where Lowe and two others got into the vehicle. She said Lowe wanted help looking for a stolen white Kia Optima.

Peeples said she knew from Facebook posts that the car had been stolen that morning. She said someone had told Lowe that the car had been seen on Vera Court.

When they got to Vera Court, the complaint states, they found the Kia. Peeples told police she stopped in front of the Kia and Lowe got out and started shooting. She said he got back in and told her, "Go, go, go, go!"

They spotted the Kia again on North Sherman Avenue. It ended up on Vahlen Street, and again she stopped the Rogue and Lowe got out and started shooting again. Then he got back in and told her to drive away, the complaint states.

She said she didn't see anyone injured in the Kia.

The complaint states a man who was in the car told police it had stopped moving on Vahlen Street, even though the engine was still running. He and a woman who was in the car tried to flee when they saw the Rogue pull up. The woman told police she heard another gunshot as she fled.

When police arrived they found Bynum inside the Kia. He had been a backseat passenger in the car.

In court Wednesday, Bynum's mother, Alisha Warner, told Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach that she wants to know "why they did what they did to my son. They caused a lot of pain," she said, "and I just never would be the same again."

The way he died, Warner said, "was wrong," and she asked that those involved get "the maximum time they can get."

Lowe, who was arrested in Ohio, is currently in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail. Cash bail for Peeples was set at $10,000.