Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked

According to Brown's report, Madison police reports indicated that as of Aug. 12, they believed Carthans was not telling the truth about the shooting that killed Anisa and were considering arresting him for obstruction of justice. MPD also said Carthans' name had come up in the investigation of the Garner Park shooting and another incident on July 5 in which a home was shot several times.

MPD also asserted, Brown wrote, that Carthans "knew he was a target and enlisted Anisa to travel with him to discourage anyone from shooting at him."

Carthans told Brown the shooting put him in such a "dark place" he attempted suicide. He said Anisa's mother, Ashley Rios, and her family blame him for Anisa's death.

"He was supposed to protect (Anisa) and she meant a lot to him," Brown wrote. Carthans last month described his relationship with Rios as "rocky," but said he hoped she would realize he had nothing to do with her daughter's death.

Carthans was convicted in federal court in 2013 of firearm possession by a felon. He was sentenced to five years in prison, in addition to time he received for other then-pending charges in Dane County. He was released from prison on Feb. 22, 2019, and started three years of supervised release.