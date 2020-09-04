Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked

The man who was the driver of a vehicle in which an 11-year-old girl was fatally shot last month was sentenced Thursday to nearly two years in federal prison after his supervised release for an earlier conviction was revoked.
Documents written by the federal probation agent assigned to Christopher M. Carthans, 33, also contain details about the shooting death of Anisa Scott that had not been released by police or in a criminal complaint against three people accused of first-degree intentional homicide for Anisa's death following the Aug. 11 shooting.
Anisa, who was the daughter of Carthans' girlfriend, was taken off life support on Aug. 13. She was shot in the head during what police said was a targeted attack against Carthans on East Washington Avenue on Madison's East Side.
Carthans told his probation agent he does not believe he was the target of the shooting, but it was instead a case of mistaken identity, according to a federal court document. Carthans' lawyer, Anthony Delyea, could not immediately be reached Friday.
Perion R. Carreon, 19; Andre P. Brown, 16; and Jerry L. Ward Jr., 17, all of Madison, have been ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide following recent preliminary hearings.
Brown is seeking to have his case shifted to juvenile court. A hearing on that is scheduled in October.
According to a petition to U.S. District Judge William Conley, filed last week by U.S. Probation Agent Jelani Brown, Carthans told Brown he believed that when a car began following his vehicle before the shooting, it was because he had been mistaken for the older brother of a man who had stolen a "significant amount" of marijuana from a storage locker, marijuana that Carthans believed belonged to a cartel.
Carthans said the marijuana had been returned to its owners at the behest of a friend of Carthans. But Carthans told Brown that nonetheless, the cartel hired two people who were both later arrested for Anisa's death by Madison police.
In addition, Carthans denied being at Garner Park on Madison's West Side on Aug. 5, when shots were fired during a celebration of life held by family and friends of Maurice Bowman, who was shot to death on July 25.
Carthans said a friend, someone who was with Carthans in January when he was stopped by police for drunken driving, was beaten up by Bowman and others and sustained a broken eye socket. Bowman was shot to death several days later.
"Mr. Carthans believes Mr. Bowman's death was in retaliation for the battery of (Carthans' friend)," Brown wrote.
According to Brown's report, Madison police reports indicated that as of Aug. 12, they believed Carthans was not telling the truth about the shooting that killed Anisa and were considering arresting him for obstruction of justice. MPD also said Carthans' name had come up in the investigation of the Garner Park shooting and another incident on July 5 in which a home was shot several times.
MPD also asserted, Brown wrote, that Carthans "knew he was a target and enlisted Anisa to travel with him to discourage anyone from shooting at him."
Carthans told Brown the shooting put him in such a "dark place" he attempted suicide. He said Anisa's mother, Ashley Rios, and her family blame him for Anisa's death.
"He was supposed to protect (Anisa) and she meant a lot to him," Brown wrote. Carthans last month described his relationship with Rios as "rocky," but said he hoped she would realize he had nothing to do with her daughter's death.
Carthans was convicted in federal court in 2013 of firearm possession by a felon. He was sentenced to five years in prison, in addition to time he received for other then-pending charges in Dane County. He was released from prison on Feb. 22, 2019, and started three years of supervised release.
In February, following a drunken-driving arrest and other alleged violations of his supervision, Carthans was ordered to appear before Conley for a review hearing. His supervised release was revoked in May, and he was given a time-served sentence for the three months he had spent in custody, along with a new two-year period of supervised release.
Carthans was monitored for drug use and in July a sweat patch that Carthans had worn as part of his supervision tested positive for cocaine use. He initially denied using drugs, but eventually admitted using cocaine and said he was struggling mentally and emotionally. His agent said he would continue to monitor the situation while Carthans refrained from cocaine use and took part in job training.
A subsequent report by Brown, filed Aug. 27 after another positive drug test, recommended revocation of Carthans' supervision. An additional report, filed Thursday, detailed unauthorized out-of-state travel by Carthans. Conley sentenced Carthans to 21 months in prison.
