Driver killed, passenger injured in La Crosse County crash involving alcohol
topical top story

Driver killed, passenger injured in La Crosse County crash involving alcohol

A Trempealeau County woman was killed and her passenger injured early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in La Crosse County.

A Chevrolet Silverado driven by 36-year-old Rhianna Arentz was traveling east just before 5 a.m. on County Highway T in the town of Holland when the truck crossed the centerline and struck two large trees, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.

Arentz, of Trempealeau, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 36-year-old Brian Wiste of Trempealeau, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt, and police said alcohol was a factor.

The crash happened near the intersection of County Highway T and Baker Road.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating.

