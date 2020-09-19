Driver killed, passenger critically injured in town of Beloit crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man died and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the town of Beloit.

A vehicle driven by 32-year-old Darius Kilgore of Beloit was traveling south on Riverside Drive at a “high rate of speed” around 2:40 a.m. when it crashed into the back of another southbound vehicle in the 2600 block, according to police.

Kilgore lost control of the vehicle, which traveled another 80 to 100 yards before hitting a guardrail and coming to rest against a stand of trees.

Kilgore was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 31-year-old Carl Knight of Beloit, was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Saturday, according to police.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured, police said.

Police said the scene is clear, though the investigation continues.

