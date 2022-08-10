Driver killed in rollover crash off Dodge County highway, authorities say

A driver was killed in a rollover crash off a Dodge County highway on Tuesday, authorities reported.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. Monday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a crash on the northbound off-ramp from Highway 26 to eastbound Highway 16 in the town of Emmet, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a female was driving a 2015 Toyota north on the Highway 26 off-ramp to eastbound Highway 16, but failed to negotiate the curve, went off the road and rolled multiple times, Schmidt said.

The driver, who was alone in the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner, Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.