 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Driver killed in rollover crash off Dodge County highway, authorities say

Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A driver was killed in a rollover crash off a Dodge County highway on Tuesday, authorities reported.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. Monday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a crash on the northbound off-ramp from Highway 26 to eastbound Highway 16 in the town of Emmet, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a female was driving a 2015 Toyota north on the Highway 26 off-ramp to eastbound Highway 16, but failed to negotiate the curve, went off the road and rolled multiple times, Schmidt said.

The driver, who was alone in the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner, Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics