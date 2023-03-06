A driver was killed in a head-on crash after crossing the center line of Highway 67 near Clinton on Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened at about 7:10 a.m. Sunday on Highway 67 about 0.2 miles east of South Northrup Road, Sgt. David Rossmiller said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a man was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer east on Highway 67 when he crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 2015 Ford Taurus driven by a 24-year-old male from Sharon, Rossmiller said.

The vehicles collided and came to rest in the westbound lane of traffic and north shoulder. The Explorer caught fire and was fully engulfed when emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Rossmiller said.

The Explorer driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Taurus driver was taken to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Illinois for treatment of serious injuries, Rossmiller said.

The crash remains under investigation, no charges or citations are anticipated, and the name of the driver who died will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date, Rossmiller said.

Highway 67 was closed for about 4 hours due to the crash.