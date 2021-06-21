 Skip to main content
Driver killed in Dodge County collision with semi
A 45-year-old Juneau woman was killed Monday when her pickup truck collided with a semi southwest of Neosho.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford F350 was heading west on County Road MM around 12:40 p.m. when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with State Hwy. 67 and was struck by the southbound truck.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch and struck a power pole, resulting in a power outage. We Energies estimated service would be restored by 8 p.m.

The driver of the pickup, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi and his passenger, both from Winnipeg, Canada, were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

