Driver killed in crash into trees off Highway 14 in town of Rutland, authorities report

A driver was killed in a crash into trees off Highway 14 in the town of Rutland early Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Authorities responded to the crash on Highway 14 about a quarter-mile north of Highway 92 shortly before 1 a.m., Lt. Matt Karls said in a statement.
Investigators determined that a 2016 Nissan Maxima was travelling west on Highway 14 when it left the road and crashed into several trees on the east side of the road, Karls said.
The 22-year-old male driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dane County Medical Examiner, Karls said.
Highway 14 was closed between West Rutland Road and Highway 92 for about five hours while the crash was investigated.
