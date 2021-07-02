Driver killed in crash after running stop sign in town of Sun Prairie, authorities say

A driver was killed Friday morning in a crash after running a stop sign in the town of Sun Prairie, authorities reported.

At about 6:55 a.m. Friday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Sun Prairie Fire and EMS and Marshall Fire/EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ridge Road and West Medina Road, Sheriff’s Lt. Ira Simpson said in a report.

The preliminary investigation found that a Chevy Impala with three occupants was westbound on West Medina Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign at Ridge Road and was struck by a Ford F-250 that was heading north on Ridge Road, Simpson said.

The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two passengers in the Impala and the driver and sole occupant of the F-250 were uninjured, Simpson said, adding that all were wearing seatbelts.

Capt. Corey Quinn of Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue said the driver was a Marshall man, but the names of those involved were not released, pending the outcome of the investigation and the notification of the dead person’s family by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Simpson said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.