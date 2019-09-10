An Evansville woman was killed and a 5-year-old passenger critically injured when the woman ran a stop sign and crashed into a dump truck in in the town of Magnolia in Rock County on Monday afternoon, authorities reported.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at North Coon Island Road and West Highway B, according to a statement from Sgt. Andrew Reed of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators determined that a 2010 Dodge Charger driven by the 29-year-old Evansville woman was traveling south on North Coon Island Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway B and struck a loaded westbound 2019 Mack Dump truck driven by a 42-year-old Beloit man, Reed said.
The woman and a 5-year-old passenger were ejected from the Charger. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the 5-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, and a 2-month-old female passenger was uninjured, Reed said. The dump truck driver also was not injured.
No names were being released.