Driver killed, another critically injured in 2-truck crash on Highway 33, Dodge County authorities say

One truck driver was killed and another sustained life-threatening injuries Monday morning in a crash in Dodge County, the sheriff's office reported.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the 73-year-old driver of a Peterbilt semi-trailer truck with an empty box trailer was traveling east on Highway 33 near Highway A in the town of Fox Lake when it began to jackknife and went partially across the centerline into westbound traffic.

The 60-year-old driver of a westbound Mack truck, hauling a tank trailer containing whey, struck the left side of the Peterbilt truck. The Mack truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Peterbilt truck was taken by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. Highway 33 was closed for about six hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared, the sheriff's office said.

