Driver in triple fatal crash had 4 OWIs, was out on bond for fleeing police

Authorities have identified the three people killed in a crash Tuesday morning on the East Side.
Mark A. Brylski, 68, and Kathy A. Brylski, 66, both of Madison, and David A. Hanaway, 38, of Monona, all died in the collision at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Cottage Court, near the eastern on-off ramps with South Stoughton Road, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday.
Hanaway was the driver of a silver sedan that was speeding west on Cottage Grove Road about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday when it ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV containing the Brylskis, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
The sedan was driving about 60 mph at the time of the crash according to witnesses, Fryer said. The speed limit on that section of Cottage Grove Road is 25 mph, after having recently been reduced from 30 mph.
The passenger in the sedan, who was the only survivor of the crash and is recovering from his injuries, told police Hanaway appeared emotionally distraught before the crash, Fryer said. The passenger also admitted he was drinking alcohol in the vehicle while Hanaway was driving, Fryer said.
Hanaway has a lengthy criminal record that includes four OWI convictions, and was out on bond in two pending cases involving charges of fleeing an officer, battery, and bail jumping, according to Wisconsin court records. He was not fleeing from police at the time of the crash, Fryer said.
Mark Brylski and Hanaway died at the scene of the crash. Kathy Brylski died at a local hospital, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.
The crash remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.