Driver in fatal Bristol crash IDed

Authorities have identified the driver killed Monday in a crash in the town of Bristol.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Christopher A. Decker, 35, of Randolph died as a result of the single-vehicle crash on Highway 151.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3 a.m. Monday near Highway VV and determined the vehicle was heading south on Highway 151 when it left the road and struck a tree, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Decker, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office said additional testing is underway.

