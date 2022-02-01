Driver in crash that killed wife of Madison police officer in 2020 charged with homicide

A man whose car struck and killed the wife of a Madison police officer in 2020 and left the officer with life-threatening injuries as they walked on a bike path in Sun Prairie was charged Tuesday with homicide by negligent driving.

Christopher M. Blume, 35, of Sun Prairie, was also charged with reckless driving causing great bodily harm for the Nov. 23, 2020, crash that killed Julie Nelson, 48, of Sun Prairie, and injured her wife, Madison Police Officer Jodi Nelson.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, witnesses said they earlier saw Blume's car being driven fast and recklessly as he went eastbound on East Main Street in Sun Prairie, before the crash happened at the intersection with Whitetail Drive.

At the intersection, Blume's Honda Civic struck a Chevrolet Equinox that was making a left turn onto Whitetail Drive. Blume's car then struck the Nelsons as they walked on a bike path that runs along East Main Street.

Julie Nelson died at the scene, while Jodi Nelson sustained injuries that kept her at UW Hospital for 16 days, then in a rehabilitation facility for 10 days. The constellation of injuries she sustained included broken bones, a concussion with a brain bleed, a severed ankle tendon and nerve damage to her face.

Blume is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

The homicide charge carries up to 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision. The reckless driving charge carries up to 3½ years.

According to the complaint:

State Patrol Sgt. Michael Marquardt, who took measurements at the crash scene and made calculations based on those measurements, estimated a "conservative" speed for Blume's Civic between 42 and 51 mph at the time of the crash.

The speed, he said, "suggests a poor driving strategy" that was likely a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Equinox, however, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to a blood test. A search warrant filed in January 2021 states an analysis found the driver's blood alcohol concentration to be just above the 0.08 limit for drivers in Wisconsin.

There's no indication on the Wisconsin Court System's database, often called CCAP, that the man was charged with drunken driving, but if it was a first offense it would have been charged in Sun Prairie Municipal Court. Information from the municipal court was not immediately available late Tuesday.

One witness who was driving east behind Blume on East Main Street, but turned before the crash, said Blume's Civic was going 25 mph closer to downtown. But when East Main expands to two lanes in each direction, the Civic sped up to 45 mph in what was still a 25 mph zone, the witness said. The car's movements were captured on the witness' dash camera.

Another witness said she was also eastbound on East Main Street when Blume's Civic passed her on the right, just before Wood Violet Lane, at what she estimated to be 60 mph in a 25 mph zone. Another witness estimated the Civic was going about 45 mph just before the traffic light at Grove Street.

Blume told officers he was driving to his parents' house in the town of Sun Prairie when a vehicle "came out of nowhere." He said he may have tried to swerve to avoid it. Blume told police he did not know how fast he was going.

The driver of the Equinox told police he was westbound on East Main Street and had slowed to make the left turn to Whitetail Drive. He said he saw the green Civic approaching but thought he had time to make the turn. The Civic, however, struck his vehicle, he said.

