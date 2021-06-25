Driver hospitalized after flying through Far East Side intersection, smashing into concrete barrier, Madison police say

A driver was hospitalized early Friday morning after flying through a Far East Side intersection and smashing into a concrete barrier, Madison police reported.

An officer on patrol in the area of 99 S. Stoughton Road saw a vehicle "fly" through the intersection at South Stoughton Frontage Road and Portland Parkway, officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a report.

The vehicle went over the ditch and crashed into the concrete barrier separating northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 51, Rodriguez said.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was unconscious when first contacted, but ultimately regained consciousness at the scene. The driver, who was not identified, was bleeding from the face, and was taken to a local hospital, Rodriguez said.

The investigation of the crash continuing, Rodriguez said.

