Driver hits accelerator instead of brake, crashes into Far West Side store wall, Madison police say

A driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and crashed into the wall of a Far West Side store on Monday morning, Madison police reported.
The incident happened at Walgreens, 8302 Old Sauk Road, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The car suffered significant damage some bricks were displaced from the store wall, Fryer said.
The incident remains under investigation, Fryer said.
The driver was not identified.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.