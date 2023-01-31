 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver hits accelerator instead of brake, crashes into Far West Side store wall, Madison police say

A driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and crashed into the wall of a Far West Side store on Monday morning, Madison police reported.

The incident happened at Walgreens, 8302 Old Sauk Road, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The car suffered significant damage some bricks were displaced from the store wall, Fryer said.

The incident remains under investigation, Fryer said.

The driver was not identified.

