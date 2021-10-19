Driver had 'more drinks than I should have had' before crash that killed 3, complaint states

Sheriff's spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Tuesday that Mehring remains hospitalized for injuries he sustained in the crash. No court appearance has been scheduled. Along with a criminal complaint, a request for an arrest warrant was also filed.

According to the complaint:

A couple reported to investigators at the crash scene that just prior to the crash, they were driving westbound on Mineral Point Road when they saw a car coming at them going east in the westbound lane of traffic. They had to drive into the ditch to avoid a head-on collision, near Welcome Drive.

At UW Hospital, Hendrickson spoke with Mehring who said he was traveling from Morgan's, a bar in Pine Bluff. He said he had been home most of the day but left around 7 p.m. to go to Target. He said he got to Morgan's around 8 p.m. and stayed for about 1½ to two hours. Mehring said he had had one drink before he left his home to go out and two rum and Cokes at the bar.

Driving east on Mineral Point Road in his 2016 Jaguar, Mehring told Hendrickson, he went over a small hill when he saw brake lights in front of him within his lane. He tried to stop, he said, but he was going "too fast for conditions" and was unable to stop, striking the car in front of him "straight on" from behind.