Driver flees scene of rollover crash on Langdon Street, Madison police say

Police squad car lights

Madison police detained a driver who fled the scene of a rollover crash on Langdon Street Monday morning. 

A woman's vehicle flipped over after being rear-ended on the 600 block of Langdon Street around 8:45 a.m, said police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer. 

The woman was uninjured. 

Police eventually detained the driver of the other vehicle on the 400 block of Gorham Street but no formal arrests have been made, Fryer said. 

The crash is under investigation. 

