Driver flees police, gets in rollover crash on East Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After failing to stop for police, a driver got into a rollover crash with a 2-year-old in the car on the East Side Thursday, but the child was uninjured, Madison police said.

Devonte Gafford, 29, was cited for operation after suspension, reckless driving and speeding, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. Gafford was also taken to the Dane County Jail for violating probation.

Officers attempted to stop the car for speeding at Packers and Commercial Avenues around 5 p.m.

When the officers turned on the squad car lights, Gafford went faster and did not stop for police, according to the Madison Police Department. DeSpain said Gafford was going 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Officers did not chase the vehicle, and instead stopped and turned off the squad car lights. DeSpain said that is common practice to ensure public safety.

Shortly after, the Gafford crashed into another car and flipped over, police reported.

Gafford and a 2-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but neither were seriously injured. Gafford had an arm injury. The child, who was in a car seat, was "not injured at all," DeSpain said.