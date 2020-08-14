You are the owner of this article.
Driver flees police, gets in rollover crash on East Side, Madison police say
Driver flees police, gets in rollover crash on East Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

After failing to stop for police, a driver got into a rollover crash with a 2-year-old in the car on the East Side Thursday, but the child was uninjured, Madison police said. 

Devonte Gafford, 29, was cited for operation after suspension, reckless driving and speeding, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. Gafford was also taken to the Dane County Jail for violating probation. 

Officers attempted to stop the car for speeding at Packers and Commercial Avenues around 5 p.m.

When the officers turned on the squad car lights, Gafford went faster and did not stop for police, according to the Madison Police Department. DeSpain said Gafford was going 60 mph in a 30 mph zone. 

Officers did not chase the vehicle, and instead stopped and turned off the squad car lights. DeSpain said that is common practice to ensure public safety. 

Shortly after, the Gafford crashed into another car and flipped over, police reported. 

Gafford and a 2-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but neither were seriously injured. Gafford had an arm injury.  The child, who was in a car seat, was "not injured at all," DeSpain said. 

The person in the car that was hit was also not injured, police reported. 

