Driver fleeing traffic stop crashes into squad car conducting separate traffic stop in Rock County, authorities say

A driver fleeing a traffic stop crashed into a squad car conducting a separate traffic stop early Saturday morning in Rock County, the town of Beloit Police Department reported.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m., as a town of Beloit officer working an OWI traffic grant was on a traffic stop, facing north in the 3100 block of Riverside Drive in the town of Beloit, Lt. Bryan Hasse reported.

At the same time, city of Beloit officers were attempting to stop an unrelated vehicle in the area of Glen Avenue and Bayliss Avenue. That vehicle refused to stop and continued at a high rate of speed north on Riverside Drive from Bayliss, with city of Beloit officers in pursuit, Hasse said.

The fleeing vehicle eventually reached the area of the town of Beloit traffic stop, where that officer was in their squad car checking the driver and vehicle information for the traffic stop, saw the vehicle approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed and braced for impact, Hasse said.

The fleeing vehicle struck the driver side of the town of Beloit squad car, rolled over and came to rest near the intersection of Riverside and Azalea Terrace, Hasse said.