Driver escapes injury after car hit by train on South Side, Madison police say

A woman escaped injury after the car she was driving was hit by a slow-moving train on the South Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The 22-year-old woman was heading south on John Nolen Drive shortly before 1 p.m. when she turned onto East Lakeside Street not realizing a train was nearing the road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

She realized she was in trouble when the railroad barrier arm came down on top of her vehicle, which was partially over the tracks. Her car then was hit by the slow-moving train, causing significant front-end damage, DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The woman was cited for failure to yield, DeSpain said.

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.