Driver escapes injury after car hit by train on South Side, Madison police say

A woman escaped injury after the car she was driving was hit by a slow-moving train on the South Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The 22-year-old woman was heading south on John Nolen Drive shortly before 1 p.m. when she turned onto East Lakeside Street not realizing a train was nearing the road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
She realized she was in trouble when the railroad barrier arm came down on top of her vehicle, which was partially over the tracks. Her car then was hit by the slow-moving train, causing significant front-end damage, DeSpain said.
The woman was cited for failure to yield, DeSpain said.
