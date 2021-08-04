Driver escapes after leading police on high-speed chase along Interstate 90

An unknown driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on Interstate 90 and the Beltline after police responded to reports of a gun being pointed at another vehicle Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police received a call about a driver in a silver BMW pointing a gun at another car just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Maple Bluff Police said they were able to locate the car just past the Shopko Drive and Aberg Avenue intersection. Police said the car sped away, travelling 100 mph to Interstate 90 and eventually onto the Beltline.

The silver BMW was speeding and swerving through traffic, according to police.

A driver along Interstate 90 near Milwaukee Street was hit by debris kicked up after the BMW drove onto the road shoulder. The driver filed a hit-and-run report with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office claiming the damage was worth $1,000, according to police.

Police said the driver escaped authorities on Park Street. The Maple Bluff Police Department has footage from the start of the chase and said they will use it to try and identify the driver. Police said no injuries were reported.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.