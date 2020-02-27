You are the owner of this article.
Driver escapes after 13-mile chase, but car owner ticketed for eluding, Lodi police say

A driver got away after a police pursuit of about 13 miles Sunday night, but the car owner was ticketed under a provision in state law, Lodi police reported.

The incident began shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a Lodi officer attempted to stop a Black Nissan Maxima as it headed south on Main Street in Lodi due to the vehicle registration showing the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, Chief Wayne Smith said in a statement.

The officer activated his squad car’s emergency lights, but the Maxima accelerated away from the officer, starting a high-speed chase that went about 13 miles and into Dane County, before it was terminated as the Maxima was operating recklessly, Smith said.

The Maxima’s registered owner, Andrew French, 29 of Middleton, was cited for owners liability-flee/elude officer, operating after suspension and passing in a no passing zone., Smith said, noting that Wisconsin law authorizes law enforcement to issue the registered owner of a vehicle a citation for eluding.

Additional charges may be filed at a later time, Smith said.

Lodi police were assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Middleton Police Department.

