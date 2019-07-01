A Beloit man who ended up driving into a ditch Sunday night was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Michael Boyer, 47, was arrested by a Rock County deputy at about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highways S (Shopiere Road) and BT (East Inman Parkway) in the town of Turtle, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed Boyer was driving east on Highway S when he missed the turn to go onto Highway BT. He made a U-turn to get onto the right road but came across Highway S and went into the ditch.
"The road was wet from recent rain, so in addition to the vehicle speed results in Boyer going into the ditch," said Sgt. Pete Falk in the incident report.
Responding deputies detected signs of impairment, resulting in Boyer's arrest.
He also was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.