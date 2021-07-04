 Skip to main content
Driver dies when ATV strikes deer standing on trail, Green County Sheriff's Office reports
alert topical

A man died when the ATV he was operating hit a deer and went off a trail on Saturday afternoon, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Green County deputies and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens responded to the ATV crash at W7700 Cheese County Trail in the town of Cadiz, the Sheriff’s Office said in a report.

A 65-year-old man was traveling west on the trail in his ATV when it struck the deer, left the trail and entered a steep embankment, where it collided with trees, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the ATV, who was not identified, was wearing safety equipment, but died from his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident remains under investigation by the DNR.

Other responding agencies included Monroe EMS, Monroe 800, Browntown First Response and Fire, South Wayne Fire and First Response, Wisconsin State Patrol, MedFlight, and the Green County Coroner.

