Driver dies, 3 passengers injured in rollover crash in Rock County, authorities say

A driver died and three passengers sustained injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening in a rollover crash Monday night in Rock County, authorities reported.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, but the three passengers were wearing seat belts, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. at Highway 59 and Highway KK in the town of Lima Center. Investigators determined that the 20-year-old female driver was eastbound on Highway 59 at a high rate of speed, came upon another eastbound vehicle, and abruptly swerved left to avoid a rear-end collision, entered the north ditch and rolled an unknown number of times, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and she and two passengers — a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman — were taken to Mercy Hospital, while another 19-year-old male passenger was not taken, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, and her name was being withheld pending notification of family, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.