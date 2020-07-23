Driver dies, passenger seriously injured in crash into agricultural sprayer, Green Lake County authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A driver died and a passenger was seriously injured when their SUV crashed into a self-propelled agricultural sprayer on a Green Lake County Road Wednesday night, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. when the SUV that was northbound on Highway A struck the sprayer that was eastbound on Hickory Road from the stop sign at Highway A in the town of Mackford, Chief Deputy Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a statement.

The vehicles were found rolled on their side in the ditch on the northeast side of the intersection, Vande Kolk said.

The 73-year-old man who was driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and his 72-year-old female passenger was taken by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries, Vande Kolk said.

The sprayer driver sustained minor injuries.

Names were not released, no enforcement action was reported, and Vande Kolk said the crash remains under investigation.

Home shot up, fatal I-94 crash top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.