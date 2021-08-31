Driver dies in town of Dane crash off curve into pole, authorities say

A driver was killed Monday in a crash off a curve into a pole in the town of Dane, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Monday, deputies, Dane Fire and Waunakee EMS were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Lodi-Springfield Road, just south of Kurt Road in the town of Dane, Lt. Brenda Reinen said in a statement.
The preliminary investigation indicated that a Toyota Sienna was heading north on Lodi-Springfield Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and struck a pole, causing the Sienna to roll, Reinen said.
The female driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene, Reinen said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the female who died in the crash pending notification of family.
