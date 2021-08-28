Driver dies in single-vehicle rollover crash, Green County Sheriff's Office says

A driver died Friday night in Green County after being ejected from their vehicle during a rollover crash, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency responders were alerted to a crash on Highway 78 in the town of York around 10:20 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a statement, and the caller reported someone possibly dead at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office said the investigation determined the vehicle was headed south on the highway when when driver veered off the road onto the gravel shoulder and steered back onto the road before going into the eastern ditch.
The vehicle went down an embankment and rolled several times, the Sheriff's Office said, ejecting the driver, who didn't appear to have been wearing a seatbelt.
The driver, whose name is being withheld, died on the scene, the Sheriff's Office said, and the crash shut down Highway 78 for four hours while it was being investigated.