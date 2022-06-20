Driver dies in rollover crash in Waushara County, authorities say

A person was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 49 on Saturday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported Sunday.

The vehicle lost control on a left-hand curve heading north on Highway 49 near Fremont in Waushara County. The Chevrolet Impala left the roadway, rolled over and came to a rest in the tree line, the State Patrol said in a statement.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Waushara County Sheriff's Office responded a little after 8 p.m.

One occupant was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Three others were transported the Theda Medical Center in Neenah. The extent of their injuries wasn't reported.

Names were not released and the State Patrol is investigating the crash.

