 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver dies in rollover crash, icy conditions a factor, Columbia County Sheriff's Office says
alert top story

Driver dies in rollover crash, icy conditions a factor, Columbia County Sheriff's Office says

Columbia County Squad Car tight crop
Columbia County Sheriff's Office

One person died Thursday after a single-vehicle rollover crash that was caused in part by slippery roads and speed, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said. 

Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash just after 4 p.m. on Sanderson Road in the town of Hampden, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement. Emergency responders found a crashed Cadillac in a ditch. 

Brandner said his office believes the driver was traveling west on Sanderson Road when the person drove into the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over and hit a powerline. The area experienced some power outages because of the crash. 

The driver, a 34-year-old from Marshall, died on the scene, Brandner said. A child, who was a passenger, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Their identities have not yet been released because family needs to be notified. 

The road was closed for about three-and-a-half hours while emergency crews responded to the crash, Brandner said. The Columbus Police Department and Fire Department, Deforest EMS, Lifestar EMS, 10-51 Towing, Alliant Energy and the Columbia County Medical Examiner's Office assisted on scene. 

Brandner said slippery conditions and speeding seem to have played a role in the crash. 

"With winter upon us, we want to remind everyone to drive with caution and slow down on snow- and ice-covered roads," Brandner said. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics