Driver dies in rollover crash, icy conditions a factor, Columbia County Sheriff's Office says

One person died Thursday after a single-vehicle rollover crash that was caused in part by slippery roads and speed, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash just after 4 p.m. on Sanderson Road in the town of Hampden, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement. Emergency responders found a crashed Cadillac in a ditch.
Brandner said his office believes the driver was traveling west on Sanderson Road when the person drove into the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over and hit a powerline. The area experienced some power outages because of the crash.
The driver, a 34-year-old from Marshall, died on the scene, Brandner said. A child, who was a passenger, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Their identities have not yet been released because family needs to be notified.
The road was closed for about three-and-a-half hours while emergency crews responded to the crash, Brandner said. The Columbus Police Department and Fire Department, Deforest EMS, Lifestar EMS, 10-51 Towing, Alliant Energy and the Columbia County Medical Examiner's Office assisted on scene.
Brandner said slippery conditions and speeding seem to have played a role in the crash.
"With winter upon us, we want to remind everyone to drive with caution and slow down on snow- and ice-covered roads," Brandner said.