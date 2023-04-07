A driver died in a head-on crash after crossing the center line of Highway 14 near Arena on Thursday morning, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday on Highway 14 just east of Highway H, Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage being driven west by Micheal Keister, 35 of Arena, crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound 2013 Ford F150 driven by Joshua Crook, 19, of Spring Green, head-on, Peterson said.

Keister was pronounced dead at the scene by Iowa County Coroner’s Office, while Crook was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, Peterson said.

