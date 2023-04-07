A driver died in a head-on crash after crossing the center line of Highway 14 near Arena on Thursday morning, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday on Highway 14 just east of Highway H, Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement.
The preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage being driven west by Micheal Keister, 35 of Arena, crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound 2013 Ford F150 driven by Joshua Crook, 19, of Spring Green, head-on, Peterson said.
Keister was pronounced dead at the scene by Iowa County Coroner’s Office, while Crook was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, Peterson said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue