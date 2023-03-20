A driver died in a crash off of Highway 151 in the town of Beaver Dam early Sunday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dodge County deputies responded to a crash at the Highway 151 on-ramp at Highway B in the town of Beaver Dam, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.
The initial investigation determined that a 64-year-old man was driving a 2011 Chrysler van north on the Highway 151 off-ramp to Highway B, went through the intersection with Highway B, struck a sign in the median and entered the east shoulder and ditch to the Highway 151 on-ramp north of Highway B. The van then traveled down the embankment, striking a fence and a tree, Schmidt said.
The unidentified driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, Schmidt said.