A driver died in a crash off of Highway 151 in the town of Beaver Dam early Sunday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dodge County deputies responded to a crash at the Highway 151 on-ramp at Highway B in the town of Beaver Dam, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that a 64-year-old man was driving a 2011 Chrysler van north on the Highway 151 off-ramp to Highway B, went through the intersection with Highway B, struck a sign in the median and entered the east shoulder and ditch to the Highway 151 on-ramp north of Highway B. The van then traveled down the embankment, striking a fence and a tree, Schmidt said.

The unidentified driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office, Schmidt said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point