Driver dies in crash off Highway 151 in town of Bristol, authorities say

A driver died in a crash off Highway 151 in the town of Bristol early Monday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 3 a.m. Monday, deputies and Sun Prairie Fire and EMS were sent to the crash scene at Highway 151 and Highway VV, Lt. Donald Dudley said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle heading south on Highway 151 left the road and struck a tree. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dudley said.

Southbound Highway 151 was expected to be shut down until at least 7 a.m. Monday, with Highway V or Highway 73 possible alternate routes, Dudley said.

The driver was not being identified pending notification of family by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dudley said.