Driver dies in crash into barn in town of Sun Prairie, authorities say

A driver died in a crash into a barn in the town of Sun Prairie on Sunday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle heading north on Prospector Lane at high speed crossed Highway 19 onto private property, striking a barn, Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a statement.

The 37-year-old male driver, who was alone in the vehicle and whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Torres said.

Highway 19 between Prospector Lane and Highway TT was closed until about midnight, Torres said.

The crash remains under investigation.

