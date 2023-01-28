 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver dies in crash into back of semi on I-39/90 near Janesville, authorities say

Police squad car lights

A driver died in a crash into the back of semi-trailer tractor on Interstate 39/90 near Janesville on Friday night, authorities reported.

At about 7:10 p.m. Friday, a southbound Toyota Camry was heading south on I-39/90 near mile marker 175 when it struck the rear of the semi, the State Patrol said in a statement.

The driver of the Camry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the State Patrol said.

No names were released and no information was reported on any injuries to the semi driver.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville Fire Department, and Rock County Medical Examiner also responded to the crash.

