Driver dies from injuries sustained in Beltline crash Saturday morning, Madison police say

A driver injured in a crash Saturday morning on the westbound Beltline between Mineral Point Road and Old Sauk Road has died, Madison police reported.
At about 6:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 2-vehicle crash at that location in which one of the vehicles rolled over and the driver who was lone occupant needed to be extricated, officer David Jugovich said in a statement.
The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, and died later at the hospital, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.
The person’s name was not released.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the occupants of the other vehicle also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Jugovich said.
The westbound lanes of the Beltine between Old Sauk Road and Mineral Point Road were shut down, with the exception of a shoulder, for about three hours, Jugovich said.
Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area