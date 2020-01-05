Driver dies from injuries sustained in Beltline crash Saturday morning, Madison police say

A driver injured in a crash Saturday morning on the westbound Beltline between Mineral Point Road and Old Sauk Road has died, Madison police reported.

At about 6:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 2-vehicle crash at that location in which one of the vehicles rolled over and the driver who was lone occupant needed to be extricated, officer David Jugovich said in a statement.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, and died later at the hospital, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

The person’s name was not released.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the occupants of the other vehicle also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Jugovich said.

The westbound lanes of the Beltine between Old Sauk Road and Mineral Point Road were shut down, with the exception of a shoulder, for about three hours, Jugovich said.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.