Driver dies after running stop sign, crashing into semi and squad car

A driver died after running a stop sign and crashing into a semi and then a squad car on Monday afternoon in Dodge County, authorities reported.

Two other drivers were injured in the three-vehicle crash at about 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway W and Highway A in the town of Oak Grove near Juneau, State Patrol Sgt. Gary Helgerson said in a statement.

The crash happened when the driver of the Oldsmobile failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a northbound semi, pushing the Oldsmobile into a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office squad car that was waiting to turn left at the intersection, Helgerson said.

The semi driver and deputy driving the squad car suffered minor injuries, Helgerson said.

Names of those involved have not been released.

