Driver dies after running stop sign, crashing into semi and squad car

A driver died after running a stop sign and crashing into a semi and then a squad car on Monday afternoon in Dodge County, authorities reported.
Two other drivers were injured in the three-vehicle crash at about 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway W and Highway A in the town of Oak Grove near Juneau, State Patrol Sgt. Gary Helgerson said in a statement.
The crash happened when the driver of the Oldsmobile failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a northbound semi, pushing the Oldsmobile into a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office squad car that was waiting to turn left at the intersection, Helgerson said.
The semi driver and deputy driving the squad car suffered minor injuries, Helgerson said.
Names of those involved have not been released.
Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked
Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash
Person dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say
Full report: Two militia arrests made; Jacob Blake, shot by Kenosha police, optimistic
Man arrested for setting woman on fire, striking man with vehicle in Waukesha, police say
Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
2 arrested after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff says
Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance
Madison 'kingpin' pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges
Mauston places 4 police officers on leave for off-duty incidents, city says
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.