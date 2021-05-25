Driver dies after pulling out of driveway onto Highway 151 into path of car, Lafayette County authorities say

A driver died Monday afternoon after pulling out of a driveway onto Highway 151 into the path of a car, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 4:05 p.m. Monday, a 911 call reported a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 21000 block of Highway 151 in the town of Kendall, just south of the Iowa County line, Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said in a report.

The preliminary investigation determined that Grace O. Pawlowski, 22, of Waukesha, was driving north on 151 in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu when a 2003 Chevrolet Venture van being operated by Howard A. Mutert, 60, of Platteville, pulled out of the driveway of 21990 Highway 151 into the path of Pawlowski’s Malibu, Gill said.

Pawlowski was unable to avoid striking Mutert’s van with her car, and after the crash, Pawlowski’s Malibu came to rest in the paved crossover and Mutert’s van came to rest in the median, Gill said.

Mutert was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office. A passenger in Mutert’s van, William O. Simba, 37, also of Platteville, was taken to Upland Hills Medical Center in Dodgeville with serious injuries, while Pawlowski was taken to Southwest Health Center in Platteville with minor injuries and later released, Gill said.