Driver dies after losing control on Highway 12, colliding with truck, Jefferson County authorities say

A driver died after losing control on Highway 12 and colliding with a truck heading the other direction on Wednesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 at Highway C in the town of Jefferson, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation determined that the driver of a vehicle heading west on Highway 12 lost control and crossed into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a westbound truck, Milbrath said.

The driver of the truck was not injured, but the driver of the other vehicle suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital where they died of their injuries, Milbrath said.

The drivers, who were not identified, were alone in their vehicles, Milbrath said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point