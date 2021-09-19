 Skip to main content
Driver dies after hitting oncoming car in Lafayette County, authorities say
A 27-year-old man has died after crossing the center line on State Highway 81, hitting an oncoming vehicle. 

A 27-year-old man was killed after crossing the center line and crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 81 on Saturday night, according to Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill. 

Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on the 12000 block of Highway 81 in the town of Darlington just before 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Timothy A. Russett, of Mineral Point, was driving a 2000 Honda Civic westbound on 81 when he crossed the center line. Russett crashed into Matthew J. Barry, of Beloit, who was driving a 2006 Chevrolet mini-bus eastbound, Gill said. 

Gill said Russett was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Barry, 31, suffered minor injuries. 

