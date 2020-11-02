 Skip to main content
Driver dies after crash off Dodge County road into culvert, authorities say
Driver dies after crash off Dodge County road into culvert, authorities say

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office squad, office generic file photo

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

 DAILY CITIZEN FILE PHOTO

A driver died after a crash off of a Dodge County road into a culvert on Sunday night, authorities reported.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway G south of Crestview Drive in the town of Portland, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2009 Jeep Cherokee driven by a Reeseville man was headed north on Highway G when it traveled left of center, failed to negotiate a curve and went into the west ditch, striking a driveway culvert before coming to rest in the ditch, Schmidt said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was extricated by rescue personnel and taken to a Watertown Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, Schmidt said.

