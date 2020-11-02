Driver dies after crash off Dodge County road into culvert, authorities say

A driver died after a crash off of a Dodge County road into a culvert on Sunday night, authorities reported.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway G south of Crestview Drive in the town of Portland, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2009 Jeep Cherokee driven by a Reeseville man was headed north on Highway G when it traveled left of center, failed to negotiate a curve and went into the west ditch, striking a driveway culvert before coming to rest in the ditch, Schmidt said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was extricated by rescue personnel and taken to a Watertown Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, Schmidt said.

Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 deaths among prison inmates tops recent notable crime-related news

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.