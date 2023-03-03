A driver died and two passengers were seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the car they were in crashed into a tree on the Southwest Side on Thursday afternoon, the Madison police and fire departments reported.

Authorities said they responded to the crash at South Gammon Road at Schroeder Road about 12:15 p.m. and found three people in the vehicle, one who was dead. The Fire Department said another has life-threatening injuries.

The driver who was pronounced dead at the scene was a 43-year-old woman, while the injured passengers were a 54-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No names were released.

Traffic investigators are taking the lead in the case and have access to digital evidence from nearby businesses with video cameras, Fryer said.

Gammon Road was closed in both directions for nearly 5 hours.