Driver dead, another injured in Ixonia U-turn crash, police say

One person is dead and another injured following a crash in the town of Ixonia Saturday.
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday on Highway 16 at the intersection of Highway SC, a statement from Sheriff Paul Milbrath said. A police investigation determined the vehicles involved had been traveling in the same direction when the vehicle in front had slowed down to perform a U-turn and turned in front of the vehicle behind it.
The driver of the vehicle in front died of their injuries after being struck on the driver's side. The driver of the vehicle in the back was transported to a hospital with "serious" injuries, the statement said. Police did not name either driver involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
Photos: Looking back at deadly 100-car pileup on foggy interstate in 2008
Emergency vehicles, cars and people fill I-90 after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 near Madison, Wis.
A State Patrol Officer speaks to people next to their vehicle that turned over in an accident on the west bond lane of I-90, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis. Multiple cars and trucks in different sections of I-90 East and West lanes collided due to dense fog.
A tire rests in the I-90 East bound lane after a multiple car accident due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
People stand around on I-90 in dense fog after multiple accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes shut down traffic, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
A car sits near a semi-truck after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in near Madison, Wis.
Carrie Raymond suffered a mild concussion and was carried off to an ambulance after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison during dense fog , Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
A person is assited by emergency personnel after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
A State Patrol officer walks off of the Madison city bus provided for people who after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
Rescue workers help a women hurt in a multiple car accident on I-90 in the west bound that occured during dense fog , Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
A firefighter walks down I-90 east bound after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
One man, left talks on a cell phone as a nothing looks a damage on a car after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to dense fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
State Trooper L.C. Block, center right, holds the hands of Carter Raymond far right and his cousin Kyle Czarnik as Kyle's mother Andrea Thorngren holds her sons hand and walk away from the Multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison in dense fog , Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
A State Patrol Officer walks pass a semi-truck involved in a multiple car accident due to dense fog on I-90 East bound near Madison, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
State Patrol officers survey the damage on a vehicle after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
R.J. Callaway, back to camera, helps people onto a Madison city bus to get out of the cold after multiple car accidents on I-90 East and West bound lanes near Madison due to heavy fog, Sunday, January 6, 2008 in Madison, Wis.
