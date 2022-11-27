Driver dead, another injured in Ixonia U-turn crash, police say

One person is dead and another injured following a crash in the town of Ixonia Saturday.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday on Highway 16 at the intersection of Highway SC, a statement from Sheriff Paul Milbrath said. A police investigation determined the vehicles involved had been traveling in the same direction when the vehicle in front had slowed down to perform a U-turn and turned in front of the vehicle behind it.

The driver of the vehicle in front died of their injuries after being struck on the driver's side. The driver of the vehicle in the back was transported to a hospital with "serious" injuries, the statement said. Police did not name either driver involved.

The crash remains under investigation.