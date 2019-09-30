One driver was critically injured in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Fitchburg, police reported.
Initial indications are that the crash about 4:45 p.m. Sunday on McCoy Road and South Syene Road happened when one driver drifted left of the center line and struck an on-coming vehicle, Sgt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement.
Both drivers were taken to area hospitals, with the driver of the vehicle that drifted over the center line in critical condition and the other driver released with minor injuries, McCarthy said.
The Fitchburg Fire Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the on-going investigation, McCarthy said.