Driver critically injured in collision passing in no-passing zone in Juneau County, authorities say

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision while passing in a no-passing zone in Juneau County on Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday on Wisconsin HH near Dombek Road near Lyndon Station, Sgt. Nic Betts said in a statement.
A 38-year-old man was passing in a no-passing zone in a 2013 Volkswagen Passat when his vehicle collided with a 2016 Buick Enclave driven by a 66-year-old woman, Betts said.
Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles, the man was taken by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries, and the woman was taken by ambulance to Mile Bluff Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Betts said.
Names were not released pending notification of family, and no enforcement action was provided.
