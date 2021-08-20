 Skip to main content
Driver critical after crash into port-a-potty on East Side, Madison police say
Driver critical after crash into port-a-potty on East Side, Madison police say

A 24-year-old woman is in critical condition after crashing into a port-a-potty near the old Ella's Deli location on East Washington Avenue on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

The driver, who was not named, was taken to the hospital after a metal fence went through her windshield and impaled her neck against the car seat, officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement.

The woman, who was cited for operating while intoxicated, lost control of her vehicle while driving on East Washington Avenue. After hitting the metal median fence, she swerved across incoming traffic before crashing into a construction site and an occupied port-a-potty, Schmitgen said.

The person inside the portable toilet required staples for a head wound, Schmitgen said.

